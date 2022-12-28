Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $18,901,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,486,000 after buying an additional 27,956 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.84 and a 200-day moving average of $391.39.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
