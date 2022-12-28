Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $18,901,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,486,000 after buying an additional 27,956 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.84 and a 200-day moving average of $391.39.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.