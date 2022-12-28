MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MEIP. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 127,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 322,969 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $42,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

