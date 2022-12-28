Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 179.3% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $112.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

