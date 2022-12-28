Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 2.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,347,000 after purchasing an additional 612,352 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after acquiring an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:MAA opened at $156.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.45.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MAA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
