Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$21.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

MI.UN opened at C$13.87 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.