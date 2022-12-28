Modular Medical (MODD) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) is one of 224 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Modular Medical to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -264.13% -179.46% Modular Medical Competitors -1,362.03% -143.39% -26.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Modular Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Modular Medical Competitors 851 3357 7555 170 2.59

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Modular Medical currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 331.82%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.78%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

14.7% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modular Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A -$18.63 million -1.14 Modular Medical Competitors $1.07 billion $78.55 million 10.33

Modular Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Modular Medical rivals beat Modular Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

