Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

