M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 358.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.36. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

