My Personal CFO LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,960 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,741,000 after acquiring an additional 148,793 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 674,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 366,320 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 592,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,564 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.