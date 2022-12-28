MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MYTE shares. Cowen lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

NYSE MYTE opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.85 million, a P/E ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 0.79. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

