NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.93. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.