Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,857 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $277.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

