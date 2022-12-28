Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.97.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.