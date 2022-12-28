Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $794,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 214,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

