Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,575 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 310,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 176,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 132,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 72,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,719. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.