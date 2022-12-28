Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

