Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

