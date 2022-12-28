Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 157,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $195.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

