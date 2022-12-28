Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,360 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,894,000 after buying an additional 220,679 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.31.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

