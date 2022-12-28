Naples Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $62.84.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Articles

