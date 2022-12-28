Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

