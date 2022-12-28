NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $88,546,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

