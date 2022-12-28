NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $133.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.39.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

