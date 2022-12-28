NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $122.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $170.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 22.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in NIKE by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

