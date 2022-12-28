Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 198.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,551 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 447 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% during the third quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.2% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 25,947 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 187.2% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 195.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

