Nikulski Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPLV stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

