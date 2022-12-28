Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,083,000 after buying an additional 588,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after buying an additional 126,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.