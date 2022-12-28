Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. Noah has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $904.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Noah will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 75.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Noah by 317.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Noah by 391.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Noah in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

