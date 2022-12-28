Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.30% of DocuSign worth $33,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Caz Investments LP increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

