Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on February 6th

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Northeast Community Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 43.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NECB opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 33.63%. Research analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

