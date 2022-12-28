Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $541.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

