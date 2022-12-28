Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,951 shares of company stock worth $2,859,054. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

