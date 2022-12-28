ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.45. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in ObsEva by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.