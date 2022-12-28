ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.
ObsEva Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of OBSV opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.45. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
