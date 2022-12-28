OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

OFS Capital stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.77.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 230.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OFS Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in OFS Capital by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

