Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.02%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

