Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
NYSE ONTO opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $106.09.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 133,906 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Onto Innovation by 21.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
