Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Inspirato in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Inspirato’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspirato’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

ISPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Inspirato from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ ISPO opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. Inspirato has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISPO. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 52,347 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Inspirato by 8.1% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Inspirato by 88.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

