Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Raised by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

