Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $115.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.