Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $48.07 million and $1.23 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037367 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00037810 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00019863 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00225577 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

