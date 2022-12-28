OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives C$2.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Eight Capital lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.32. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.04 and a twelve month high of C$2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.69 million and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.