Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Osisko Mining Stock Up 2.1 %

OSK stock opened at C$3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -242.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Osisko Mining

In other Osisko Mining news, Director Pierre Labbé sold 11,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$35,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,190. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total transaction of C$790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 713,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,256,719.40. Insiders sold a total of 461,900 shares of company stock worth $1,560,949 over the last ninety days.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

