Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Trading Up 4%

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$70.61 and last traded at C$70.52. Approximately 188,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 381,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.78.

Ovintiv Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.31. The firm has a market cap of C$17.51 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

