Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $100.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.4 %

OC opened at $87.92 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,902,000 after buying an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.