Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 204.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of -282.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

