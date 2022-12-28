Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 1.6% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,156,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

