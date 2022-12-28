Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 4.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $287.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

