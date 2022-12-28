Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.