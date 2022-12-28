Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 22.12%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

