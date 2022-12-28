PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading 2.5% Higher

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93. 8,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 101,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX)
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.