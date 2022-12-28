PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading 2.5% Higher

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93. 8,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 101,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 845,028 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 727,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 385,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 239,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 229,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 761,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 125,395 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

